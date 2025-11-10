Dublin, November 10: Ireland opener Ross Adair has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a bone stress in the knee, Cricket Ireland said on Monday. Jordan Neill, who was originally named in the two-match Test squad, will stay on after the Tests and replace Adair in the T20I squad. BAN vs IRE 1st Test 2025: Harry Tector Backs Ireland To Rise Above Bangladesh Challenge Despite Spin Threat.

Since his memorable 58-ball century against South Africa late last year, Adair has had to overcome a few injury concerns in 2025, and in his three T20Is this year, he has found some form with 48 against West Indies and 26 and 33 against England. The withdrawal now allows him to prepare back at home for the T20 World Cup in February 2026.

Jordan Neill was selected as part of the 15-man Test squad for the upcoming tour, and now will stay on to be part of the T20I squad. Neill made his international debut for Ireland in May this year; however, he suffered an injury in the field and missed a decent part of the home season.

Ross Adair Ruled Out of T20Is vs Bangladesh

Mark Rausa, Head of Medical Services and Physiotherapy for Cricket Ireland, said, "Unfortunately for Ross, shortly before departure, he noticed some knee pain when running and doing his conditioning work. We had a precautionary scan, which revealed an area of bone stress in the knee. The decision was made to withdraw him from the Bangladesh series to allow the bone to heal and to prepare him for his potential involvement in the T20 World Cup in February." Bangladesh Cricket Board Refutes Scandalous Claims of Nigar Sultana Joty Beating Up Juniors, Says ‘Fabricated and Devoid of Any Truth’.

Andrew White, National Men’s Selector, said, "It’s very unfortunate to have lost Ross on the eve of the Bangladesh tour. He really demonstrated his value at the top of the T20I order during the few chances he had in 2025, and we were looking forward to seeing him perform against Bangladesh."

"There are a couple of combinations that we are keen to explore as we build up to next year’s T20 World Cup. Jordan Neill will stay on as part of the T20I squad to provide valuable cover to the wider group. We have players who in the past showed they are capable of deputising at the top of the order – this allows us to adjust the batting line-up and create greater flexibility through the middle and late overs. The left-handed Ben Calitz coming into the middle order will provide us with the variety we have struggled with over recent years – and this tour gives us a much-needed opportunity to see how a number of players adapt to different situations and conditions."

