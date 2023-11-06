Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are all set up to put on a show in this highly anticipated match when they go up against each other for the 38th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The BAN vs SL game is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India and the BAN vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka free live streaming online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app (on mobile devices). BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match To Go Ahead As Scheduled After BCCI Engages Pulmonologist Dr. Randeep Guleria To Bring Down AQI Levels at Arun Jaitley Stadium

How to Watch BAN vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online?

#Bangladesh will look to spoil the qualification chances of their Asian rivals #SriLanka Will we see the #NaaginDance celebration make a comeback in the Indian capital? Tune-in to #BANvSL in #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R9mb905x9i — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)