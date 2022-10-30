Bangladesh are slated to take on Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, on Sunday, October 30. The match would be played at the Gabba in Brisbane and it would begin at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

In 🔥 form, Zimbabwe are ready to take on Bangladesh in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! Who will conquer #BANvZIM? Share your predictions below. pic.twitter.com/3efEiGvlQ3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)