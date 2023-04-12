MS Dhoni plays his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain in the Indian Premier League as the four-time champions go up against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 12. The match between these two former champions will get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be played at the Chepauk Stadium. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website for free. MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain in IPL to Play 200 Matches for a Single Franchise, Reaches Milestone During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

CSK vs RR Live Telecast

#MSDhoni An emotion. A phenomenon. Backbone of the 💛 army, Captaining @ChennaiIPL's ship for 200 games! Tune-in to #CSKvRR at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/bBujzLQJJW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2023

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming

