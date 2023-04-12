MS Dhoni is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The Tamil Nadu-based franchise has had several top players represent them in the past and even now, but Dhoni has, over the years, grown to become the face of the team. Affectionately referred to as ‘Thala’, Dhoni has achieved a monumental milestone in his Chennai Super Kings career, as he has now captained the team in 200 matches in the IPL. He achieved this feat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match at the Chepauk Stadium on April 12. Dhoni led CSK ever since being acquired by the franchise at the inaugural auction in 2008. Forty-one and going strong, Dhoni has already shown glimpses of his past blistering form with the bat this season on a couple of occasions. IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs RR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

With this achievement, Dhoni has become the first-ever player to captain a single franchise for 200 matches in the IPL. CSK have achieved a lot of success under Dhoni’s leadership, the most notable of them being winning four Indian Premier League trophies, second to Mumbai Indians’ record of five. The wicketkeeper-batsman will hope to add a fifth title to that illustrious trophy cabinet in what many have said to be his last season in the IPL. Dhoni also led now-defunct- Rising Pune Supergiant to 14 matches in their first season in the IPL. ‘He Is a Legend of CSK and Indian Cricket’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Special Message As MS Dhoni Is All Set to Achieve Major Milestone.

Dhoni, earlier this season, crossed 5000 runs in the IPL. With that, he became the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter to achieve this special milestone and given the fact that he often bats lower down the order, this indeed is a impressive feat. With this, he had also become the seventh player to cross the 5000-run mark.

