Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans meet in final match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, May 29, 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2023 and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this match can watch it on the JioCinema app and website. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 250 IPL Matches, Achieves Feat During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Free Live Telecast

Damp weather, but spirits remain bright & high! The grand final moves on to the reserve day, where @ChennaiIPL & @gujarat_titans will battle for glory! Tune-in to #CSKvGT 🏆 at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 5:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/ax3t1OOB3I — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2023

IPL 2023 Final Live Streaming CSK vs GT

