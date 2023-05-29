MS Dhoni scripted yet another record to his name as he became the first player to complete 250 matches in the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings captain achieved this remarkable feat during the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. While Dhoni sits at the top with 250 matches, Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians skipper, is second on the list with 243 matches. The IPL 2023 final would also be Dhoni's 11th as a player and 10th as captain. MS Dhoni Thread Art! Fans Come Up With Unique Artwork for CSK Captain, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Completes 250 IPL Matches

