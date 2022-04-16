Delhi Capitals lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also log in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch live streaming of the game.

Super Saturday is here and we’re taking on the Delhi Capitals tonight. 😎 Tune in to @StarSportsIndia at 7:30pm tonight and get ready to cheer, 12th Man Army! Your cheers at home will help us #PlayBold on the field!#WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/zvljpRi2ke — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)