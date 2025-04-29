After the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned a six-wicket win over the hosts, the side's legend Virat Kohli was spotted sharing a light mood with Delhi Capitals players, especially his friend and star batter KL Rahul. Virat Kohli taunted KL Rahul's 'This is my ground' gesture, which Rahul did on April 10, after scoring a 93 off 53, winning the match for Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After RCB's revengeful win, Virat Kohli came in front of the DC players and tried to imitate KL Rahul's 'This is my ground' gesture. In reply, KL Rahul jokingly said "Acha Hua Out Ho Gaya" (Good That You Got Out). Virat Kohli revealed that he planned to finish the match, do KL Rahul's celebration and then hug KL Rahul, as others don't know how the duo is off-field. Virat Kohli Playfully Teases KL Rahul With Latter's 'Kantara' Celebration, Laughs After RCB Defeats DC by Six Wickets in IPL 2025 Clash (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Jokes As Virat Kohli Teases Him:

That “achha hua out ho gaya” from KL 🤣💙 pic.twitter.com/OGFB4AQ4Lx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)