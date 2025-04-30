Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen revealed a hilarious conversation he had with Virat Kohli during the strategic time out of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Talking to the commentators about what mentors say during the strategic time out, Pietersen revealed that during the match against RCB, Virat Kohli asked him, 'What are you gonna say? what are you gonna do?'. Pietersen replied 'I don't know' and giggled. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Watch Karun Nair Nail A Stunning Direct-Hit to Dismiss Rajat Patidar During DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Kevin Pietersen Reveals Hilarious Conversation With Virat Kohli During Strategic Time Out

It's been 2 days . He's still Giggling 🙏 He knew what his post would do and did it wantedly😭 pic.twitter.com/JZJbOIlR9X — VibeySeagull (@Vidya191002) April 29, 2025

