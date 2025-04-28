A Delhi Capitals fan was spotted ordering an RCB jersey online while attending the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27. The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru dished out a solid performance to come out on top in Delhi, registering their sixth consecutive away win in IPL 2025. A video has gone viral which shows a fan wearing a Delhi Capitals jersey and seated at the Arun Jaitley Stadium browsing an online store, trying to purchase an RCB jersey. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reinforced the belief amongst fans that this just might be their way, having registered seven wins in 10 matches. 'So Orry..' Fans React As Kevin Pietersen Shares Viral Picture of Him and Virat Kohli With 'Heart Emoji' After DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Delhi Capitals Fan Tries to Purchase RCB Jersey Online

Saw this on mutual’s story, this proves Delhi boys ain’t loyal 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZN26tgVgYG — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) April 27, 2025

