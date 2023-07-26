East Zone will be battling it out against North East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, July 26 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. The high-voltage clash will get underway at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Given the BCCI media rights have not been sold yet, the live telecast of the East Zone vs North East Zone match would not be available in India. However, cricket fanatics in India need not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the forthcoming clash on the BCCI.TV website and the official BCCI App. Wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh Takes a Stunning Catch During North Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

