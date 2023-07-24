North Zone is battling it out against South Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy on Monday, July 24 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. Mayank Agarwal & Co. won the toss and decided to have a bat. During the 25th over of South Zone's innings, North Zone wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh took a blinder of a catch of Nitish Rana's bowling to send Devdutt Padikkal back into the hut. The stunning catch is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Duleep Trophy Final 2023: South Zone Beat West Zone by 75 Runs to Lift the Title

Prabhsimran Singh Takes a Stunning Catch During North Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Match

Ripper Alert 🚨 You do not want to miss Prabhsimran Singh's flying catch behind the stumps 🔥🔥 WATCH Now 🎥🔽 #DeodharTrophy | #NZvSZhttps://t.co/Tr2XHldbHY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 24, 2023

