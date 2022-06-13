The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4 will take place at Tret Bridge and will start at 3:30 pm IST on June 13, 2022 (Sunday). Sony TEN 1/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4 and fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app.

𝐔𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐓 ✨ 27th Test 💯 and his fastest ever, as @root66 surpassed Sunny G's run tally of 10,122 runs 🔥#ENGvNZ #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/8IBEsUAFkO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)