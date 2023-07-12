England Women will clash against Australia Women in the first ODI of the ongoing Women's Ashes series at County Ground in Bristol. The match will kick-start at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can witness the high-voltage clash on Sony Sports Network. While Sony Sports 5 will provide the live telecast of the game, the match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiV app. Both teams will give their all on the field and it will fascinating to see which side comes out on top. Chamari Athapaththu Stars With Bat As Sri Lanka Women Beat New Zealand Women by 10 Wickets in 3rd T20I, Claim Consolation Win in 2–1 Series Defeat

England Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI

After winning the Test and T20I series each, @EnglandCricket & @cricketaus will now fight in the ODIs for the urn 🏆 Which team will walk away with a 𝐖 in the first match?#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/VvUNGZU5Yt — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2023

