Ashleigh Gardner struck a wonderful century during the chase at Holkar Stadium in the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game. Finishing off the match, Ash Gardner scored 104 runs not out off 73 balls. This is the second century coming out from the bat of the Australia women's national cricket team player in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Her first century in this tournament came against New Zealand, when she slammed 115 runs. This was also her third WODI century. The Aussies won the match against England by six wickets. Ashleigh Gardner Slams First Century in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Australia Women's All-Rounder Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs NZ-W Match.

Second Century of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Second #CWC25 century for Ash Gardner in the chase against England 🔥 Watch @cricketworldcup LIVE in your region, broadcast details 📺 https://t.co/7wsR28P7Sa pic.twitter.com/erxzazyVuI — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2025

