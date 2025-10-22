The Australia women's national cricket team earned a dominant win over England women's national cricket team by six wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The win helps Australia reach the top spot in the points table for the time being. The Aussies had won the toss and decided to field first. England's Tammy Beaumont struck a 78, as England posted 244/9 in 50 overs. Annabel Sutherland had a three-wicket haul (3/60). Australia chased the target with ease, scoring 248/4 in 40.3 overs. After a top-order collapse, Aussie batters Annabel Sutherland (98*) and Ashleigh Gardner (104*) guided the side to victory. Both sides have already qualified for the semis. Australia were playing without captain Alyssa Healy. Georgia Voll Takes Stunning Boundary-Line Catch To Dismiss Tammy Beaumont During AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

England Women Defeated By Australia Women

Annabel Sutherland and Ash Gardner pull off a chase masterclass as Australia remain unbeaten and go top of the #CWC25 table 🤩#AUSvENG 📝: https://t.co/VE7CSWu0KJ pic.twitter.com/UcUZGlvEh0 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 22, 2025

