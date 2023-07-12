The final T20I match between Sri Lanka women and New Zealand women ended in favour of Sri Lanka as they beat the White Ferns by 10 wickets to end the series 2-1. Batting first, New Zealand on account of some crucial knocks from Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, posted 140. In reply, Sri Lanka cruised to a 10-wicket victory after Chamari Athapaththu slammed 80.

SL w vs NZ w 3rd T20I

What a thrilling end to an incredible series! Sri Lanka dominates today's match against New Zealand, securing a sensational 10-wicket victory. 🎉 #LionessRoar This remarkable win marks the first time Sri Lanka has defeated New Zealand in T20I cricket. 🎊 🇳🇿 New Zealand emerged… pic.twitter.com/n3KmEJFkf0 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 12, 2023

