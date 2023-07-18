England Women will face Australia Women in the third and final ODI of Women's Ashes 2023 on Tuesday, July 18 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The match will kick-start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Women's Ashes 2023 in India and thus, the upcoming match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. Also, Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the high-voltage clash on SonyLIV app or website. Sports News | Australia Retain Women's Ashes After Three-run Victory over England in 2nd ODI

England Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Live

Pride will be at stake when 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 play against 🇦🇺 in the final showdown of the Women's #Ashes ⚔ Can the hosts finish with a 𝑾? 🤔 Watch #ENGWvsAUSW 3rd ODI, today at 5:30 PM, LIVE on #SonyLIV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzWjTSbGk6 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 18, 2023

