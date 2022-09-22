Gujarat Giants will face off against Manipal Tigers in the fifth game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on September 22 in New Delhi. The match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium and is scheduled to be started at 7:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network and Disney+Hoststar would provide the live telecast while Disney+Hotstar will give online live streaming of the match in India.

Check the match live streaming details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)