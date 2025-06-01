India A will be eager to make early inroads in England A's lineup, with a lead of 320 runs on Day 3 in the ongoing 1st Unofficial Test match. Day 3 of the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test, which is taking place at St.Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, will start at 3:30 PM on Sunday, June 1, at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there are online viewing options available. SonyLIV and JioHotstar will provide India A vs England Lions live streaming, while fans can also sign up or sign in to England Cricket's website to watch the match. India A vs England Lions Day 2 2025: Karun Nair’s Double Century Powers India-A to 557 Against England Lions in First Unofficial Test.

IND A vs ENG A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 Day 3 Live

