A blockbuster clash is on the cards as the India A team takes on the Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Sunday, November 16. The IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match is set to be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and fans can watch IND A vs PAK A live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. Fans can also watch the IND A vs PAK A live streaming on the Sony Liv and FanCode platforms. Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Blistering Century Helps India A Gain Dominant Win In Tournament Opener Against United Arab Emirates By 148 Runs.

India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The air’s crackling already. We’re minutes from the ultimate showdown 🔥 Watch India A take on Pakistan A, tonight at 8 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 pic.twitter.com/DYZkQonSjf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 16, 2025

