After a evenly contested day, India and Australia will take on each other in the 2nd day of the 2nd Test in Delhi. The day's play, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, is set to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of this series and the live telecast of this contest will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Also, fans can tune into the JioTV app to watch this match online.IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2023 Day 2.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 Live

Will the #MenInBlue be able to build on yesterday's play and establish a healthy lead today?🤔 Tune-in to the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 9:00 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/e5wNmhsybu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)