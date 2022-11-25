After the T20I series, India and New Zealand meet in the first ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland. The IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 starts at 07:00 PM IST. The IND vs NZ 1st ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports across DD Free Dish and DTH platforms as well. Fans can watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI live streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a paid subscription.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast

🚨Broadcast Update 🚨 📺 DD Sports will broadcast #NZvIND ODI series on all platforms, including DD Free Dish, private DTH operators, and terrestrial networks.📡 #NZvINDonDDSports pic.twitter.com/5NmEAAKPAy — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 24, 2022

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming

tick, tick... boom! ⏰ The countdown is almost over - watch the 1st #NZvIND ODI, Nov 25 at 6 AM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video!#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/XSIOL9tKTg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 24, 2022

