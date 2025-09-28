The India national cricket team and Pakistan will face each other in what could be a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. This is the first time India and Pakistan have faced each other in an Asia Cup final. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Yes, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner for the Asia Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans can watch the live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Yes, Sony Sports Network are the digital partners for the Asia Cup 2025 and will provide a live online streaming viewing option on their SonyLIV OTT platform, for which users will need to buy a subscription. FanCode also has live online streaming viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website, for a match pass worth INR 25 and a tour pass worth INR 189. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Details

The clock is ticking ⏰...The excitement is brimming 🤩 Action begins tonight 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/GLwDz3xZ5i — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)