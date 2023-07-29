India is battling it out against West Indies in the second ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on July 29, 2023, Saturday. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the game on DD Sports. Moreover, FanCode will live stream the day's play on its app and website. Thus, Indian audiences can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game on their electronic devices.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Live Stream

After 1-0 up in the series, #TeamIndia will look to keep the winning momentum in the next game! 🏏 2nd ODI - #WIvIND🗓️ Today ⏰ 7 PM onwards... LIVE on DD Sports 📺 & DD Regional Channels pic.twitter.com/ZLd7u2Ed8k — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 29, 2023

