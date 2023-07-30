India were handed a shock defeat by the hosts West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados as they were handed a comprehensive 6-wicket defeat. India opted to rest Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and had to bat first under difficult conditions. They started well with Ishan Kishan scoring a stunning half-century, but their innings fell off the track in the middle overs due to a collapse. A partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja following some struggle by the tail-enders took them to 181. West Indies started the chase in a shaky manner losing 4 wickets on 91. But Shai Hope stood tall along with Keacy Carty and took them over the finishing line.

West Indies Level Series 1-1

