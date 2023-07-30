India is currently playing West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Bridgetown, Barbados. India didn't have a great outing with the bat as they suffered a big collapse in the middle order which caused their innings to end at only 181. India started well with the ball picking up some quick wickets but Shai Hope and Keacy Carty stitched a big partnership. As India struggled to break it, Suryakumar Yadav was spotted motivating Kuldeep Yadav saying "Tu hi hai hamara kachra", terming him a character from Lagaan movie, who also bowled spin and took a hat-trick in the movie.

Suryakumar Yadav Calls Kuldeep Yadav 'Kachra'

Suryakumar Yadav told to Kuldeep Yadav - "Tu hi hai hamara kachara' (lagaan movie character)". pic.twitter.com/yPXt9ckl2P — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 29, 2023

