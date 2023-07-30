The absences of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from India's playing XI came out as surprising to many with Hardik Pandya picked to lead instead. The latter clarified that the two experienced players were rested for the game with the Indian team looking to provide opportunities to the others. That backfired big time as India were first bowled out for just 181 and later, ended up losing the contest. Head coach Rahul Dravid explained why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not play the match and said that having the two veterans would not have given the team 'answers' as they looked to give others a chance. Virat Kohli Carries Drinks for Teammates During IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Rahul Dravid Explains India Not Playing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Head Coach Rahul Dravid explains #TeamIndia's selection in the second #WIvIND ODI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/65rZUtuIaV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)