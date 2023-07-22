The second Test match between India and West Indies is in the balance, with both teams looking to gain the upper hand when play resumes on the third day. Day 3 is set to start at the Queen's Park Oval at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch live telecast of the day's play on DD Sports. This is available not just for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms. FanCode will provide live streaming of the match but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can watch live streaming of the action for free on the JioCinema app and website. West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s Mother Hugs and Kisses Virat Kohli, Gets Emotional After Meeting Him on Sidelines of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Telecast

Day 3 🏏 West Indies to start it’s proceedings from 86/1, with McKenzie (14) and Brathwaite (37) at the crease ⚡️ #WIvIND LIVE action starts at 7:30pm 📺 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 22, 2023

IND vs WI Live Streaming on FanCode

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Free Live Streaming on JioCinema

🔹The King's 29th ton 💯 🔹 Jadeja's all-round heroics 🔹R Ashwin's batting prowess Everything #TeamIndia fans love to see was on show on Day 2 of the second #WIvIND Test Relive the best moments & tune in for LIVE action from Day 3, streaming 🆓 on #JioCinema#SabJawaabMilenge pic.twitter.com/SVMDMiUB0t — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 22, 2023

