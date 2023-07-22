Virat Kohli got some 'mother's love' in Trinidad with Windies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mom hugged and kissed him after meeting him on the sidelines of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match in Trinidad. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Kohli is seen getting off a bus and meeting Joshua Da Silva's mother, who was already present in the area. She came up to Kohli and hugged him before planting a kiss on his cheek as well. Later she asked her son to click a picture of her with the star Indian batsman. For the uninitiated, Da Silva was earlier caught on stump mic saying that his mother had said she would come to see Kohli at the Queen's Park Oval in the second Test. She also got emotional after his interaction. ‘My Mom Called Me and Told Me..’ West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is a Virat Kohli Fanboy! Stump Mic Catches Their Conversation During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of This Adorable Interaction:

So Beautiful!

Joshua Da Silva's mother hugged and kissed Virat Kohli. (Vimal Kumar YT). This is so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/5N3bx301Jd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

Joshua Da Silva's Mother Gets Emotional After Meeting Kohli

Joshua Da Silva's mother got emotional after meeting Virat Kohli and said it's an honour to meet him. (Vimal Kumar YT). - King Kohli is everyone's favourite! pic.twitter.com/l41AE7P8gv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

