India and West Indies would face up against each other in the fourth T20I of the series on Saturday, August 6. The match would be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app.

See Details:

India is leading this series by 2-1! Will West Indies bridge this gap or will the Men in Blue win it all? Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode👉https://t.co/RCdQk1l7GU@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/VEE3AR4lJA — FanCode (@FanCode) August 6, 2022

