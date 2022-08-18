India and Zimbabwe are set to take on each other in the 1st ODI of the three match series, on August 18, 2022. The match would be played at the Harare Sports Club and will begin at 12:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of the match while fans can watch live streaming of the same on the FanCode app.

