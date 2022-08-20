India and Zimbabwe will meet each other in the 2nd ODI game of the three-match series in Harare. The clash will be played on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) and has a start time of 12:45 PM IST. Sony Sports channels will telecast the game for g=fans on TV sets. Meanwhile, SonyLIV will provide the streaming along with JioTv for its subscribers.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)