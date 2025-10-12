Match 13 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see co-hosts India women national cricket team take on defending champions Australia women national cricket team. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 cricket match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 12. Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the India Women vs Australia Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Bowlers and Fans Back Home for Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘I’m Sure Everyone Back Home Is Happy as Well’.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2025

A battle of the best! Players from #TeamIndia and the Australian camp share mutual respect and stress on the importance of performing against their toughest rivals. #CWC25 👉 #INDvAUS | SUN, 12th OCT, 2 PM Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/JmkjZI22nH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

