India women's team would hope to bounce back hard when they take on their Bangladesh counterparts in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, July 19. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and it is set to start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). While Bangladesh would be extremely confident after the historic win, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team would have their task cut out, especially in the batting department, if they were to fight back hard and keep the series alive. Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans would be able to watch live streaming of this match on Bangladesh Cricket's official YouTube channel. Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan Star As Bangladesh Women Beat India Women for the First Time in ODIs, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI 2023 Live

India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2023 Bangladesh vs India | 2nd ODI Match 🏏 | July 19, 2023 | Time: 09:30am Watch the Match Live on: https://t.co/LuCEbDdY9H#BCB | #Cricket | #BANWvINDW pic.twitter.com/XibOmyyUMI — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 18, 2023

