The India women’s national cricket team has a 2-0 lead against the Ireland women’s national cricket team in the three-match ODI series. The third ODI between the India women's national cricket team and the Ireland women's national cricket team will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot on Wednesday. The IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI will begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 15. With Viacom18 providing an IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 live telecast in India, Fans can watch the India Women vs Ireland Women live on the Sports 18 network channels. Also, IND-W vs IRE-live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. India, Ireland Women's Team Cricketers Fly Kites Together As They Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025 Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)