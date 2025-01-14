The India women's national cricket team and the Ireland women's national cricket team together celebrated Makar Sankranti ahead of the IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025. BCCI women shared a video on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) where cricketers flew kites and shared light-hearted moments. Makar Sankranti is an auspicious and significant harvest festival. Makar Sankranti was celebrated on Tuesday, January 14. Talking about the three-match ODI series, the Women in Blue have already taken a 2-0 lead. The final ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 15. IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs Ireland Women Match in Rajkot.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)