The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to go up against the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in an important ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday, October 23. The IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, and fans can watch the IND-W vs NZ-W live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide IND-W vs NZ-W live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans seeking an online viewing option can watch IND-W vs NZ-W live streaming online, but after purchasing a subscription. IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Praises Sophie Devine’s Impact on World Cricket Before India-New Zealand Showdown.

IND-W vs NZ-W Match Details

