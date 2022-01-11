After defeating West Indies U19 in the first warm-up match of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India U19 now take on South Africa U19. The IND vs SA U19 Warm-up match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 CWC 2022 but sadly it won't provide live telecast or live streaming online of the warm-up matches. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

West Indies legend @ivivianrichards is excited about the ICC Men's #U19CWC 2022 carnival 🎉 The tournament starts on 14 January. Which team are you supporting? pic.twitter.com/9tnVXhRpgI — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)