India will take on South Africa in an ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, October 30. The match would be played at the Optus Stadium and is slated to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports, which would be providing live telecasts of all the Team India matches at the T20 World Cup, will do the same for this game as well.

#TeamIndia will face South Africa in their third 'Super 12' game of the #T20WorldCup 🏏 #INDvSA 🗓️ October 30 ⏰ 4:30 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺(DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/T39iCoVHEo — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)