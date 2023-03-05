Madhya Pradesh are currently facing Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2022-23 at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. Chasing a target of 437, Madhya Pradesh ended day 4 with a score of 81-2. They will need 356 runs to win the match. The action of day 5 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Irani Cup 2022-23 and the live telecast of this match is available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. No Coffee for DK! Dinesh Karthik Shares Relatable Bedroom Conversation With Wife Dipika Pallikal.

Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2022-23 on Star Sports

Hello from Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 👋 🚨 Toss News 🚨 Rest of India have won the toss & elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/L1ydPUXHQL #IraniCup | #MPvROI | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Pdb28Xo84F — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023

