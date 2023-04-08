Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2023 match on Saturday, April 8. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Jalsha/HD channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website.

The EPIC @mipaltan - @ChennaiIPL rivalry is at PLAY! Who will make it out alive? 😈 Tune-in to #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#ShorOn #GameOn #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/QPJZS37Ob0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2023

