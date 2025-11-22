New Zealand and the West Indies will go up against each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, November 22. The NZ vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 is set to be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton and it will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand have already won the series and will aim for a whitewash while West Indies eye a consolation victory. Unfortunately, the NZ vs WI live telecast won't be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the NZ vs WI live streaming online on FanCode but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Shai Hope Becomes First Batter To Hit Hundreds Against All Test-Playing Nations, Achieves Feat During NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Match.

