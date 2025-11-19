New Zealand defeated West Indies by 5 wickets in the NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 played at McLean Park, Napier, on Wednesday, November 19. With this victory, New Zealand gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The match was shortened to 34 overs per side due to rain and the West Indies National Cricket Team, batting first, scored 247/9 on the back of a spectacular century from captain Shai Hope. The right-hander was unbeaten on 109 off just 69 balls and for New Zealand, Nathan Smith was the best bowler with figures of 4/42 in seven overs. In response, New Zealand reached the target with three balls to spare. Devon Conway scored 90 off just 84 balls while his opening partner, Rachin Ravindra, added 56 off just 46. Black Caps Captain Mitchell Santner provided the finishing touches, hitting 34* off 15 balls. Shai Hope Equals Brian Lara's Record With His 19th ODI Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

New Zealand Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets

