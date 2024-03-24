New Zealand Women and England Women will face the 3rd T20I T20I match of England Women’s Tour of New Zealand 2024. England Women are coming off back-to-back victories in the series and will be eyeing an unassailable lead by winning the third game. In the first two games, they won by 27 runs and 15 runs respectively. Heather Knight has been the star with the bat for the English side, with 119 runs in 2 games. The NZ-W vs ENG-W match is scheduled at 05:30 AM on March 24 Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster for the NZ-W vs ENG-W match in India. The NZ-W vs ENG-W match live streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video App. Heather Knight Inspires England to 15-Run Win Over New Zealand in NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2024.

New Zealand Women’s vs England Women’s Team

Match day here in New Zealand! 🇳🇿 Same again please! 🙏#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/MTTlKArG0j — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)