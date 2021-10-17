Oman and Papua New Guinea take on each other in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams are part of Group B. The Oman vs PNG match takes place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat on Sunday, October 17. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecast live on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming online.

Hi! Watch ICC #T20WorldCup Qualifier matches Oman vs Papua New Guinea today from 3 PM, followed by Bangladesh vs Scotland from 7 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)