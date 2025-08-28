Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed Mohammad Haris for making comments about Babar Azam's batting style in T20s. Basit Ali opined that he should be beaten with a stick for telling Azam how to bat in the shortest format. Babar has been struggling in T20 cricket. The right-handed batter has been dropped from the national side for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Recently, Men in Green head coach Mike Hesson addressed Azam's absence from the Asia Cup squad. Mike Hesson suggested that the star batter needs to improve his gameplay against spin and the strike rate in the shortest format. Is Babar Azam Playing in CPL 2025 After Missing Out on Place in Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup?

The 30-year-old last played a T20I in Pakistan colours in December 2024. Babar is yet to score a half-century since May 2024 in the shortest format. In 128 T20Is, Babar has smashed 4223 runs at an average of 39.83, including three centuries and 36 half-centuries. Recently, a clip went viral on social media, where Mohammad Haris was asked whether Babar needs to bring a change in his batting style in the shortest format or not to which Haris agreed.

Mohammad Haris Comments on Babar Azam's Playing Style in T20 Cricket

Basit Ali Slams Mohammad Haris For His Remarks on Babar Azam's Batting

Reacting to Mohammad Haris' remark on Babar Azam's batting style, former cricketer Basit Ali slammed the wicketkeeper-batter. Ali commented that Haris deserved to be beaten with a stick. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match Confirmed After Indian Government Unveils New Policy Regarding Indo-Pak Sports Engagements.

“Mohammad Haris Babar Azam ke liye baat kare ki unko improvement ki zarurat hai. Unko dande se maarna chahiye. Tum ho kya, ki tum Babar Azam ke liye baat kar rahe ho. Babar Azam kaptaan hota toh, kya yeh bayaan deta woh?" (Mohammad Haris is talking about Babar Azam that he needs improvement. He should be beaten up with a stick. Who are you that you are speaking about Babar Azam. If Babar would've been the captain, would he have spoken about it.),” Ali said as quoted by One Cricket.

Basit Ali on Mohammad Haris' Statement on Babar Azam

𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗶 𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀'𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗺🗣️ "Haris ko is bat per danday se marna chaiye, abey Tum Ho Kia" pic.twitter.com/T4XRSagnWb — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) August 27, 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made many changes to their Asia Cup 2025. The selectors have not included Babar and Mohammad Rizwan in the squad due to their poor run with the bat in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Mohammad Haris has been included as the wicketkeeper-batter with Salman Agha leading the side.

