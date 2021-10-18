Pakistan and West Indies take on each other in the warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs WI practice match takes place at the at the ICCA Oval 1, Dubai on October 18. The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In Pakistan, the PAK vs WI warm up match will be telecast live on PTV Sports. In India, Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online.

