The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the first match of a three-game ODI series on Tuesday, September 16. The PAK-W vs SA-W 1st ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it starts at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have any live telecast option due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There are no online viewing options as well. But fans can follow PAK-W vs SA-W live score updates in India on the South Africa Women's Cricket Team's official social media handles. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

Captains Pose with Trophy for PAK-W vs SA-W ODI Series

Captains are ready and the trophy is shining. 🏆 All smiles before the battle begins! 📸: @TheRealPCB#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/QRccz5cpqb — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 16, 2025

